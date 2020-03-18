Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina jumps to 81; U.S. number tops 7,000

article

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina hit 81 as of Wednesday evening.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Wednesday afternoon, there are 7,038 coronavirus cases in United States and 97 deaths.

The following 20 counties in North Carolina have confirmed cases of coronavirus:

Brunswick County - 1

Buncombe County - 1

Cabarrus County - 1

Chatham County - 3

Advertisement

Craven County - 1

Durham County - 16

Forsyth County - 2

Gaston County - 1

Guilford County - 1

Harnett County - 4

Hoke County - 1

Iredell County - 1

Johnston County - 2

Lincoln County - 1

Mecklenburg County - 14

Moore County - 1

Onslow County - 1

Sampson County - 1

Union County - 1

Wake County - 22

Watauga County - 2

Wayne County - 1

Wilson County - 1