Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina now at 126; US cases top 10,000

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina hit 126 as of Thursday afternoon.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Wednesday afternoon, there are more than 10,440 coronavirus cases in United States and 150 deaths.

The following counties in North Carolina have confirmed cases of coronavirus:

Brunswick County - 1

Buncombe County - 1

Cabarrus County - 1

Chatham County - 3

Craven County - 1

Cumberland County - 2

Davidson County - 1

Durham County - 32

Forsyth County - 5

Gaston County - 1

Guilford County - 3

Harnett County - 4

Hoke County - 1

Iredell County - 2

Johnston County - 2

Lincoln County - 1

Mecklenburg County - 32

Moore County - 1

New Hanover County - 1

Onslow County - 1

Pitt County - 1

Rowan County - 1

Sampson County - 1

Union County - 1

Wake County - 25

Watauga County - 2

Wayne County - 1

Wilson County - 2