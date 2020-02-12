Numerous people being monitored for coronavirus, local health officials say

Several counties in our area are now monitoring people who may be at risk for the coronavirus.

FOX 46 checked with local health departments and found three local counties keeping an eye on people who may be at risk for the coronavirus, the respiratory illness and outbreak that began months ago in Wuhan, China.

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina, but officials in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Union counties say they are currently monitoring a "small number" of people who may be at risk for the coronavirus.

A Union County Department of Health spokesperson tells FOX 46 46 “keep in mind these are very low risk situations and will be very fluid, based on traveler numbers referred and people transitioning through the 14-day monitoring period.”

NO CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN NC, MONITORING CONTINUES, HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY

Mecklenburg County is watching four people for possible coronavirus and the city of Claremont in Catawba County says they were called out for a welfare check to Tyson Foods last Friday for a woman who got sick after travelling to Southeast Asia and returning to Catawba County.

The sick traveler was not at Tyson Foods when the city responded, but an official tells us the county later made contact with the woman at a home outside Claremont.

Advertisement

"Appropriate infection prevention measures will be taken for any persons under investigation or monitoring, following protocols of the NC Division of Public Health and the CDC," they said.

For additional information on the CDC and NC DHHS, please click here.