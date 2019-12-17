Nurse saves cyclist's life when she spots him in cardiac arrest on roadside

A chance encounter became a miracle moment when a nurse was able to save a man’s life who went into cardiac arrest while biking.

Monday, Julia Rouse is got her prestigious nursing pin from Dick Winters, a man who she asked to do the honor after she saved his life one fateful July day.

Winters was out cycling when he went into cardiac arrest.

Rouse was on her way to work when she saw other riders hovered over Winters. She just knew she had to stop and jumped right in. Winters barely had a pulse and Rouse performed life-saving CPR.

“People often ask why did you stop or why do you stop and I think the answer is definitely that my father raised me that if there is something you can do to help, then do it.”

There an emotional and well-deserved standing ovation during the pinning ceremony for two friends who've come together to appreciate life in a new way.

"I’m just glad to be here. Glad to be here for this chapter of her life and appreciate the fact that I was asked to be a part of it,” Winters said during the pinning ceremony.