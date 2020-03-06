Nursing homes taking precautions as coronavirus more dangerous for elderly

A local nursing home is taking extra precautions to ensure their residents are safe as coronavirus continues to spread.

At the front door of the Ivy Nursing Home in Gastonia sits a bottle of sanitizer, face masks and a sign telling people to refrain from visiting if they are sick. The coronavirus is something the staff says they aren't taking lightly.

“We have residents that have a compromised immune system and they'll be able to catch something faster than someone around my age,” said Executive Director Dennis McKinney.

Residents there are older and therefore have a greater chance of getting seriously ill if they are exposed to the coronavirus. That's why nurses on staff are wearing protective gear at all times, some even going a step further and covering their hands.

“We are making sure we keep the 99 percent bacteria wipes and we are keeping our doorknobs and our side rails and all of that wiped off continuously,” nurse Donalisa Goodson said.

With the new case of coronavirus in wake county hitting close to home, executives of the Ivy Nursing Home have taken staff into closed meetings for preparation, something McKinney says has helped.

“With this new outbreak, our compliance office and our corporate office team, they've given us an in-service so all of our employees know the importance of washing your hands and the importance of covering your cough. They're all aware and they've all been trained.”