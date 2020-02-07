NWS confirms tornado touched down in Pineville, traveled out to Union County

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Pineville.

In the worst of it, there were some indications that the storm that came through Pineville and Matthews was just a little more than wind, but Friday afternoon it was official.

The weather service says the tornado started near this area, but it didn't end here.

“We saw tornado damage with maximum winds of 95 miles per hour,” said Trisha Palmer with NWS.

The weather service says the twister made its way from Pineville, through Matthews and all the way into a portion of Union County.

It wasn't a direct path, but when it touched down, it did leave a lot of damage. Clean up was taking place Friday, but there were still big messes in the area along with power outages.

In Pineville, near Industrial Boulevard, FOX 46 cameras caught crews trying to clean up, but having to deal with a lot.

Advertisement

If it wasn't building damage, it was downed trees, something officials say will be a problem for weeks.

“My best guess is two to four weeks to get all the debris. We should have all major roads clear by this evening and it could extend into the weekend, said arborist Tim Porter with the City of Charlotte.

There were multiple tornado warnings across the area yesterday, including one in Kannapolis that led to damage.

The weather service says that appears to be a different storm, but they're looking to see if that was also a tornado.

RELATED STORIES