NY to close bars, eateries to fight virus

Published 
Coronavirus
Associated Press
article

Governors of New York, Connecticut, New Jersey said Monday they have agreed to close bars, restaurants, movie theaters and casinos starting at 8 p.m. Monday.

The governors said essential businesses like supermarkets and gas stations will be able to stay open after 8 p.m. All nonessential businesses must close in New Jersey and Connecticut.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he is "strongly encouraging" nonessential businesses to close in New York after 8 p.m. Restaurants will be able to offer take-out and delivery.