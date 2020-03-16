NY to close bars, eateries to fight virus

article

Governors of New York, Connecticut, New Jersey said Monday they have agreed to close bars, restaurants, movie theaters and casinos starting at 8 p.m. Monday.

The governors said essential businesses like supermarkets and gas stations will be able to stay open after 8 p.m. All nonessential businesses must close in New Jersey and Connecticut.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he is "strongly encouraging" nonessential businesses to close in New York after 8 p.m. Restaurants will be able to offer take-out and delivery.