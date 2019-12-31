NYE shooting victim near Uptown has non-life threatening injuries

article

Police and medic responded to a gunshot wound victim at North Graham and Dalton Street on New Year's Eve.

Medic says one patient was being treated for non-life threatening injuries. CMPD seemed to be focused on a specific vehicle although it is unclear if the vehicle is tied to the victim or a suspect at this time. CMPD says the suspect has not been located.

This is a developing story so check back for details as they come into the newsroom.