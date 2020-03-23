Of the COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County, roughly '1 in 8' hospitalized

article

Of the positive COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County, roughly 1 in 8 people have been hospitalized, according to Health Director Gibbie Harris.

Harris said area hospitals are also serving people from outside the county. Some of the cases were serious where patients reported being extremely ill with various respiratory issues.

When asked if a 'shelter in place/stay at home' order would be issued in Mecklenburg County, Harris continued to emphasize that "it's a fluid situation" and authorities are monitoring incoming positive cases as well as resources such as emergency equipment at area hospitals.

Those seeking to be tested for COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County can expect to wait for their results anywhere from one day to one week, depending on where they got tested, Harris said.

Harris said on Monday that there has been 'community spread in the county' and residents should take this seriously and follow the guidelines issued by the CDC.

Mecklenburg County is expecting the numbers to increase as more people get tested.

Take steps to protect yourself:

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Know how it spreads:

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Avoid close contact:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick

For more information from the CDC, please click here.