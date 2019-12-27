Off-duty CMPD officer shoots, injures 17-year-old suspect during attempted robbery in south Charlotte

An off-duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer shot and injured a 17-year-old suspect during an attempted armed robbery overnight in south Charlotte, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27 at an apartment complex in the 7900 block of Waterford Tide Loop.

According to CMPD, an off-duty officer, identified as Officer Emily Bishop, and her husband, were approached by several suspects who tried to rob the couple at gunpoint. Authorities said Officer Bishop pulled out her department-issued gun and fired her weapon. The group returned fire before fleeing the area.

A 17-year-old male suspect was injured during the exchange and was transported to the hospital, CMPD said. He is currently recovering from non-life threatening injuries, they said.

Information and evidence gathered revealed that the same suspects also committed a burglary and armed robbery of a resident in the same apartment complex just minutes prior to the officer-involved shooting incident, CMPD said.

"Thoughts and prayers for all involved," CMPD tweeted Friday morning.

Advertisement

Upon his release from the hospital, the 17-year-old suspect will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill on a law enforcement officer, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation develops, CMPD said. The additional suspects in this incident remain on the run.

Officer Bishop was not physically injured during the incident. She was hired by the CMPD on June 18, 2018, and is assigned as a patrol officer in the Freedom Division. "Officer Bishop has been placed on administrative leave which is standard procedure anytime an officer discharges his or her weapon," CMPD said.

The SBI is conducting an investigation into this incident.