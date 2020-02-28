Officer injured after car runs red light, slams into Concord police cruiser

article

A car ran a red light and slammed into a Concord police cruiser Thursday night, according to the police department.

The police officer was driving across the intersection at Concord Mills Boulevard when the other driver failed to stop, causing severe damage to both cars.

Two police officers were in the vehicle, one of whom was injured. The driver of the other vehicle was also transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene cleared around 10 p.m. and the crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time, but police say they are possible.