Officer-involved crash near University City

A CMPD officer was taken to the hospital after being involved in a collision on WT Harris Boulevard near University City on Sunday, CMPD says.

University division officer Tangelia Bynoe was in the midst of responding to a service call around 7 a.m. The officer's vehicle attempted to cross the intersection of West WT Harris and Medical Plaza Driva on a green light, and another vehicle entered the intersection, the report indicated. The other vehicle, a Nissan Frontier driven by Casey Spencer, had a steady red light according to the report. The officer struck Spencer's vehicle on the driver's side door.

Speed or impairment is not suspected.

Spencer was not injured and Bynoe was taken to Atrium Health University and treated for non-life threatening injuries.