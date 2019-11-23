Officer-involved shooting at Chester, SC Walmart

A Walmart in Chester, South Carolina is the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Saturday morning, officials confirmed with Fox 46 News.

The incident occurred at a Walmart location at 1691 J.A. Cochran Bypass and one person was confirmed shot.

It is unclear at this time if a suspect or an officer was the one who was shot.

The Chester Sheriff's Office confirmed that the Walmart has been closed and that pedestrians should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Fox 46 has a crew en route to the location to get more information.

