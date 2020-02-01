Officer-involved shooting leaves one person in critical condition

There was an active police scene that developed Saturday morning in Pineville and one person was taken to the hospital due to life-threatening injuries from a shooting, officials say.

The patient underwent surgery and is now listed in critical condition.

Pineville police received a 911 call referencing a man walking down North Polk Street near the 900 block waving a handgun. Officers quickly engaged with the suspect and attempted to talk him down.

Two officers were involved in the shooting but it is still unclear if the suspect fired his weapon. None of the officers involved were hurt according to Lieutenant Corey Copley of the Pineville Police Department.

Medic says one patient was taken to Atrium CMC with a gunshot wound and is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Lt. Copley advised that the suspect is in surgery.

Photo Credit: Fully Involved Media Group LLC

Witnesses tell Fox 46 that this officer-involved shooting occurred around 10 a.m. A witness told Fox 46 they heard shots fired in the area and that a man seemed to be antagonizing the police. We have a crew en route to gather more information.

North Polk Street will continue to be shut down for several hours while police continue their investigation.

CMPD was assisting as was SBI. Several witnesses were being interviewed and officials say they expect to comb through numerous area surveillance videos.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information comes into the newsroom.