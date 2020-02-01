Officer-involved shooting leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

article

There was an active police scene that developed Saturday morning in Pineville and one person was taken to the hospital due to life-threatening injuries from a shooting, officials say.

Pineville police received a 911 call referencing a man walking down 900 North Polk Street waving a handgun. Officers quickly engaged with the suspect and attempted to talk him down.

Two officers were involved in the shooting but it is still unclear if the suspect fired his weapon. None of the officers involved were hurt according to Lieutenant Corey Copley of the Pineville Police Department.

Medic says one patient was taken to Atrium CMC with a gunshot wound and is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Lt. Copley advised that the suspect is in surgery.

Witnesses tell Fox 46 that this officer-involved shooting occurred around 10 a.m. A witness told Fox 46 they heard shots fired in the area and that a man seemed to be antagonizing the police. We have a crew en route to gather more information.

North Polk Street will continue to be shut down for several hours while police continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information comes into the newsroom.