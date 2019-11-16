Oh deer! Buck breaks into Jefferson cafe

The owners of a cafe in Jefferson tell Fox 46 Charlotte - WJZY that they had an interesting guest pay them a visit on Friday.

A deer broke into the Harvest Cafe leaving a trail of damage before managing to escape by crashing through one of the cafe's front windows.

It appears nobody was hurt during the incident and that the incident happened around 11 a.m. according to the timestamp on the surveillance camera.

