Oil prices getting crushed on lack of demand

U.S. oil prices plunged to start the week as the global lockdown due to coronavirus is evaporating fuel demand and producers have so much supply and are running out of places to store it.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil tumbled Monday, down 28 percent or $5.15 to $13.12.

These are levels not seen since 1999. Brent crude, the international standard was down $1.01 to $27.06.

Economies are suffering as countries try to slow the spread of coronavirus by shutting down all activities.

Last week, China reported its gross domestic product shrank for the first time since people started keeping records in 1992.

