Oldest living American is now from Charlotte

The death of a 115-year-old woman in New York means that the oldest living American now hails from Charlotte.

There is some dispute to her age but Hester Ford took the mantle with the passing of Harlem, New York resident Alelia Murphy this past week. Murphy was born in North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE WOMAN CELEBRATES 115TH BIRTHDAY

Hester's family claims she turned 115 this past August but other records suggest she is 114. The family says they recently came across documentation that proves so. Either way, Hester is now the oldest living American.

Hester is also one of the oldest living persons in the world, according to a gerontology website. According to the website, there are only six people in the world who are older than her.

NYC WOMAN, OLDEST LIVING AMERICAN, DIES AT 115

Hester has 53 grandchildren, 120 great-grandchildren, and 126 great-great-grandchildren. She is a supercentenarian, someone who has lived past their 110th birthday.

