Olympic High School students join Army, given oath from space

Five students from Olympic High School are now future soldiers. They joined the Army Wednesday, and their commander gave them the oath live from space!

“Today marks the first day of the rest of your lives,” said an Army official to students around the country through a live feed.

“Future soldiers, airmen, and marines please raise your right hand and repeat after me,” said an Army astronaut live from the International Space Station.

“This is really cool opportunity that a lot of my friends won’t get to experience,” said Alexander Weaver, a future soldier.

The students at Olympic High School, along with more than 800 others around the country, are the first ever to join the military taking the Army’s oath of enlistment given by an Army astronaut live from the International Space Station.

“I get to be a mechanic and jump out of planes in the Army, so it sounds like a lot of fun.” Said Weaver.

“My dad is a veteran, so that influenced me a lot, so I decided to go into the Army,” said Trinity Johnson, another future soldier.

They have many different reasons to join, but they’re united by a purpose.

“You will forever be changed by your decision to serve your country,” said an Army official.

“Congratulations to our future soldiers, airmen, and marines.”

The Olympic High School students are ready to serve, and they’re preparing for the rest of their lives.

“When I get out, I can have an actual job and succeed the way that I’m supposed to,” said Johnson.