One year later, officers injured, killed in Florence shooting remembered

It's been one year since five officers were injured and two killed in an ambush in Florence, SC.

Florence County has declared Oct. 3 “Heroes Day” to honor Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Investigator Farrah Turner who died and the other wounded officers — Florence Police Sgt. Brian Hart; Florence Police investigators Scott Williamson and Travis Scott; Florence County Investigator Sarah Miller and Florence County Deputy Arie Davis.

On Thursday, hundreds gathered to remember the heroes who put their lives on the line as 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins opened fire on officers as they were trying to interview his son, 27-year-old Seth Hopkins, about a possible sexual assault.

According to Sheriff Leon Lott, law enforcement had made arrangements to interview Hopkins' son, Seth Hopkins, 27, at the home in connection to a sex assault investigation. They reportedly gave a 'courtesy call,' and had planned to execute a search warrant at the home located on Ashton Drive.

When the officers arrived on scene for the interview, the elder Hopkins began shooting at them from his home. Hopkins then barricaded himself inside of the home, leading to an hours-long standoff. Both Hopkins men were taken into custody, and the injured officers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A prayer and moment of silence were held in memory of Carraway and Turner, and all those affected by the October tragedy at the Sheriff's Office Thursday morning.

We thank all of these officers for their service, and keep the friends and family of those fallen and injured in our thoughts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.