Organizations recognize Rivera for philanthropic efforts throughout community

During his nine seasons, Carolina Panthers Coach Ron Rivera and his family made it a mission to serve in the Charlotte community.

They've worked hard to make sure to support the causes that are important to them.

Earlier this year, the Riveras became the honorary chairs for the "We Are Family" campaign to raise money to build a new state of the art facility for the humane society.

The Riveras have been supporters of the Humane Society since moving to Charlotte.

In 2015, the group honored Stephanie for her work to help animals in the Charlotte community.

"The Humane Society does so much with so little that's what's amazing. They have great volunteers, they have so many programs that really help the community it's amazing," Stephanie said.

In a statement to FOX 46, the Humane Society says the Riveras have been dedicated ambassadors of our work and their passion for animal welfare inspired many.

"We are grateful to him and Stephanie for all of the support they have given to the humane society of Charlotte over the years."

Other big causes that the Riveras support in the community are helping veterans and fighting pancreatic cancer.

"To have someone with the platform that Coach Rivera had to stand up and help us amplify that message not only nationally but here locally was just unbelievable," a spokesperson who works with PurpleStride Charlotte.

Ron Rivera's brother Mickey died from pancreatic cancer in 2015, just two days before training camp started. His brother was 56 years old and had been diagnosed two years earlier.

"Coach really set the bar high for what it involves to have an NFL coach really be a part of the community."

Coach Rivera became involved with the pancreatic cancer action network after his brother was diagnosed with the disease. Their battle cry is to wage hope.

"He would say we want to wage victory and that's what it was all about it was taking the action and taking it to an entirely different level."

Also fueled by his family's military service, Coach Rivera has been an avid supporter of Veteran's Bridge Home, which connects veterans and military families to jobs, community resources and events.

"Folks probably don't know this but he's personally donated four tickets for veteran families for every game for the last two seasons."

The Riveras certainly had a big impact on the Charlotte community and they will be missed by many.

"To share the importance of recognizing our veterans for their service, supporting them as they transition to the community, and recognizing them as an asset and their valuable strengths to the community and the Carolinas you can't replace that. Thank you for that coach. Thank you for everything you’re done for us and for the mission of serving our veterans."