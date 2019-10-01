Overflow crowd shows up to honor Florida veteran who died alone

article

Edward Pearson may have died alone, but he will not soon be forgotten. Hundreds of people came together in Sarasota today to say goodbye to the Army veteran.

Pearson passed away on August 31 at the age of 80. The Naples resident had no immediate family, but the funeral director had a plan to still give Pearson one last amazing honor: An open invitation to the public.

The funeral home’s request quickly went viral over the weekend, and hundreds of people proudly showed up at Sarasota National Cemetery, some hours before the service was scheduled to begin.

The flood of attendees backed up traffic, threatening to delay the service itself.

Pearson served in the Army from 1962 to 1964 and was honorably discharged. His many of those in attendance Tuesday were fellow veterans.

“I just felt the urge to. Everybody deserves to have somebody see them leave,” offered retired Army veteran Donald Johnson.

“It’s very touching because it’s sad when you don’t have anybody there in your family,” added Michael Guy, a retired Army Ranger. “I’m the last one in my family. I know how it feels when everyone you love is gone and passed away. Even your fallen buddies that you served with are gone and you wonder why are you still here.”

Services were scheduled to get underway at 1:30 p.m.