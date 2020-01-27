Overturned tanker spills 7,500 gallons of fuel in W CLT

A fuel spill in west Charlotte along Mount Holly Road caused headaches for morning commuters.

Cleanup efforts were underway when a tanker overturned late Sunday and spilled 7,500 gallons of fuel when it ran into a car that went through a stop sign, officials say.

The incident took a turn for the worse when two cars collided Monday morning nearby the area where traffic was being redirected at a U-turn. Officials say one person in that accident was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Sand was being spread and absorbent booms were deployed to help collect the fuel that spilled and witnesses said the smell was very strong. Officials were concerned that cars parked nearby the fuel spill and could spark and be ignited. The Charlotte Fire Department used 40,000 gallons of foam to help suppress vapors and reduce the risk of explosion.

Officials say the fuel made its way towards the creek area between Stoney Bridge and Sonoma Valley but was prevented from spreading in the creek. There is no indication yet that the fuel made its way to a nearby golf course.

The driver of the tanker was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Crews say they are unsure when the roads will be reopened or when they expect them to be.