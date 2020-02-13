Owner of urn with cremated remains in Lincoln County found

article

The owner of an urn containing cremated ashes found in a wooded area north of Lincolnton has been located, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office announced.

The gold and black colored urn vase, along with a safe and a number of electronic and tool items, were stolen in a break-in at a home on October 22, 2019, deputies said.

The items were stolen during the early morning hours while the homeowner was away from her Maiden-Salem Road residence. The home is near to the location where the urn was found in the 900 block of Lakeland Avenue.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 NEWS APP

"The urn was returned to the owner Thursday afternoon (February 13) who was able to give a complete identification of the item," deputies said.