Pair arrested in fatal shooting of security guard at east Charlotte arcade

A man and woman have been charged with murder in connection to the deadly shooting of a security guard Tuesday at an arcade in east Charlotte, police said.

Gregory Moffitt, 36, and Noel Blount, 31, have both been arrested for the murder of Askia Toure Abdullah Alkebulan.

The deadly shooting broke out around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 at La Casa Skilled Based Games located at 5820 E WT Harris Blvd. It's a business that is open 24 hours a day.

Alkebulan was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries before he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

As a result of continued investigation, Moffitt and Blount were identified as suspects in this case, CMPD said. On Wednesday, Nov. 27, detectives with the CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team located and arrested Moffitt and Blount without incident. Both are being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Moffit has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Blount has been charged with murder.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with further information on this murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous. Police said you could receive up to $1,000 in cash for any information leading to an arrest.