Pair caught on surveillance stealing over $1,500 in products from Ulta Beauty in Matthews

The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who were caught on surveillance stealing more than $1,500 in products from a local Ulta Beauty store.

The theft occurred at 5:47 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at the Ulta Beauty located at 2113 Matthews Township Pkwy.

The two suspects took hundreds of dollars in merchandise and left the store without paying, police said.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Cpl. Lance Paugh at 704-841-6750.