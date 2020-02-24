Pair faces drug-related charges in Lincolnton

article

Two people are facing drug-related charges stemming from an investigation in Lincoln County, according to authorities.

An undercover operation on a known drug home near Randleman Road observed a vehicle leaving the resident and an attempt to stop the vehicle was made due to an expired registration. The vehicle fled and a police chase began spanning seven miles. Police say during the chase a gun and drug paraphernalia were thrown out the window. All items were recovered.

Iron Station residents Phillip Thomas, 34, and Britney Lingerfelt, 34, were both taken into custody after they pulled into a driveway on Antler Drive.