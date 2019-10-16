Panthers Cam Newton and Kia Proctor welcome their new baby into the world

Looks like there’s a new Panther cub!

Kia Proctor, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Cam Newton, shared a photo Tuesday on Instagram of her holding their newborn baby.

No word yet on the newborn baby's name, and Newton himself hasn't yet commented or posted about the newest addition to their family.

Newton and Proctor already have two other children together: 2-year-old Sovereign Dior Cambella and 3-year-old Chosen Sebastian.