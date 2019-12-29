Panthers Christian McCaffrey now 3rd player in NFL history to make '1000-1000 club'

article

While the Panthers season came to a sad end, there was a silver lining for one of the team's major playmakers: Christian McCaffrey is officially the third player in NFL history to make it into the '1,000-1,000' club, meaning he had 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards.

Despite the Panthers dismal display throughout the game, the running back hit the yardage in the third quarter with a 17-yard reception.

McCaffrey has been a standout player for Carolina since he came to the team in 2017 as a first-round draft pick.

He's been a focus for the Panthers all season long and has helped keep the team in the conversation for a playoff spot despite losing quarterback Cam Newton to a season-ending injury.

Although the Panthers couldn't clinch a playoff spot this season, McCaffrey clinched a spot in NFL history and will no doubt continue to be a key player for the team.