Panthers’ Eric Reid calls Kaepernicks’s NFL workout ‘disingenuous’, says it’s a ‘PR stunt’

Colin Kaepernick's chance at getting back into the NFL is being called a PR stunt by his former teammate and current Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid.

Reid said it feels disingenuous that the NFL would schedule a workout for Kaepernick this Saturday.

When Kaepernick and Reid played together on the 49ers, they began kneeling during the pregame National Anthem as a way to protest social injustice.

Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since that season -- which was in 2016. This weekend all eyes will be on him as some NFL teams will be heading to Atlanta to watch him workout.

"It's unprecedented for me, I've never seen this happen before," Reid said. "Like I said, we'll see if it's a real process, if it's a real event.

As far as him getting back to the league, Reid says he'll believe it when he sees it. Reid also says he talked to Tepper last week when Cam Newton was placed on IR.

"I know he's ready, so I know if he goes to Atlanta--well if it happens, if it's a real thing in Atlanta, he's going to perform."

Reid says Tepper told him the Panthers were not looking to bring in a veteran QB, but if they were, that Kaepernick would be evaluated for the job.

"My gut is telling me this is a PR stunt, because they've so many over the past couple of years, so I'll believe it when I see it. We'll see what happens," Reid said.



