Panthers fans excited about 'Rhule Era'

Panthers fans are ready to usher in a new era under Head Coach Matt Rhule. During the team’s introductory press conference, Rhule got a feeling for the fan base as a few members of the Roaring Riot were in the crowd.

“Keep Pounding,” chanted the crowd as Rhule took the stage. He smiled back at them.

Rhule making a promise to the fans. “I can promise you this me and my staff will work every day to make you proud,” said Rhule.

Most fans agree, the team needs a reason to get excited and this change may just be what everyone needs. They are eager to get to know the man who will lead the team they love so dearly.

“I work down the street from the Panthers stadium and seeing everyone disappointed is sad and hopefully this will provide the team and fans with more motivation,” one fan told Fox 46.

“I’m optimistic and very hopeful. Ron was great but it’s time. I look forward to the change,” said fan Steven Knox. Knox added that he hopes Cam Newton sticks around and makes it back out on to the field.

“It’s been a rough year but I hope we make the playoffs and get to the Super Bowl. I know I’m shooting for the sky but we’ll be ready because we’re Panthers nation baby,” said another excited fan.