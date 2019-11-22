Panthers, local nonprofit work to reunite families separated by bail before Thanksgiving

article

The Carolina Panthers Player Impact Committee and the David Tepper Charitable Foundation want to make sure families can be together for Thanksgiving.

Tepper's foundation is teaming up with nonprofit The Bail Project to reunite over two dozen families separated by bail before the holiday.

The Bail Project is a national nonprofit that provides free bail assistance and pretrial support to thousands of low-income people every year. The organization manages a National Revolving Bail Fund that pays bail for individuals who are legally presumed innocent, and whom a judge has deemed eligible for release before trial contingent on paying bail.

"After release, The Bail Project's community-based teams support their clients with effective court notifications, transportation assistance, and referrals to voluntary social services and community supports," officials with The Bail Project said in a written release. "In addition, the organization uses data and human stories to support advocacy and inform pretrial reform. Through these efforts, The Bail Project seeks to reshape pretrial justice for generations of Americans to come, bringing us one step closer to ending mass incarceration and racial and economic disparities in the U.S. criminal legal system."

Since its launch in January 2018, The Bail Project has provided free bail assistance and pretrial support to nearly 8,000 low-income people across its 18 sites.

The Bail Project - Charlotte launched in August of 2019.

