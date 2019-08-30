Panthers offer disabled vet, season ticket holder new seating following FOX 46 report

FOX 46 got results for a dying Vietnam veteran and Panthers fan who was selling his season tickets because of handicap accessibility issues at Bank of America Stadium.

Jack Campbell is a massive Panthers fan, and a 25-year season ticket holder. He hardly missed a game—until this year. The 73-year-old was diagnosed with a lung disease which confines him to a wheelchair and he's in constant need of oxygen.

Campbell’s daughter, Holly Prychodko, told FOX 46 it's her dad's dying wish to watch the Panthers play one more time here at Bank of America Stadium.

“This is probably going to be the last season he's going to have,” said Prychodko.

Prychodko said due to her father’s condition, he can no longer make it up the stairs to get to their owned seats. She says the Panthers told him he could upgrade to a climate controlled, handicap accessible area, but he'd have to pay $200 dollars extra each game.

Several Panther’s fans reached out to FOX 46 since we first aired Campbell’s story Thursday night.

“I just happened to come across it during the middle of the Panthers game last night and it shocked me,” Tripp Roakes said.

Roakes sent out a tweet hoping to get results for Campell.

“Within 30 seconds a dear friend reached out to me said find those folks they can have my tickets we'll make sure this happens for them,” said Roakes.

Neighbors getting results, working to fulfill a dying veterans wish.

“I'd love for him to be back in the stadium one more time and hopefully the Panthers can win this game for him.”

FOX 46 first reported the story Thursday, and on Friday, we took the issue straight to Panthers owner David Tepper, and we got results.

“I actually sent that story by FOX 46, I saw yesterday on Twitter, so I sent that story yesterday to my assistant to check that out, so to tell you the truth, I’m on top of that,” Tepper said.

Tepper told FOX 46 he cares about the fans, and that he wanted to resolve the issue for Campbell. Just hours later, Prychodko gave us a call, saying the PSL organization offered to allow her father to sit in their box, free of charge.

Prychodko says the support of the Charlotte community and fellow Panthers fans has been amazing, and that it truly gives her faith in humanity

