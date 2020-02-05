Panthers owner, new head coach visit Brooks' Sandwich House in Noda, show support for family

article

Carolina Panthers owner Dave Tepper and new head coach Matt Rhule paid a visit to the iconic Brooks' Sandwich House on Tuesday to show their support for the Brooks family following the untimely tragic death of co-owner Scott Brooks in December.

The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue captured the moment when the two Panthers powerhouses stopped by the longtime NoDa restaurant.

"Tepper made Rhule pay," Rodrigue tweeted.

After a period of grieving and recovering, Scott Brooks’ twin brother and co-owner of the restaurant, David Brooks, and his family re-opened the sandwich shop this past Saturday. As you can imagine, the grieving and recovering is still ongoing.

"I'm doing OK," Brooks said to Panthers' employees on Tuesday. "Sometimes it's a struggle from day to day because things have changed so much. Without the support of my wife and kids…they kept pushing me and kept pushing me. I knew we had to go on."

Tepper and Rhule's visit on Tuesday was a welcome surprise for the Brooks family.

"It's nice to see someone still interested in old-school stuff like we are," Brooks said. "It's great. It tickles us to death for them to come up."

After mingling with fans in line, Tepper and Rhule made their way to the counter to order – and to drop off an autographed helmet. And they noticed a picture of Scott posted in the kitchen for all the customers to see.

"He was a heck of a guy," Brooks told Tepper. "I really miss him."

For more on Tepper and Rhule's visit to Brooks' Sandwich House, please click here.