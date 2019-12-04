Panthers players express admiration, share memories of Coach Rivera

Panthers players have been expressing their admiration for their former head coach over the past couple of days, with some sharing fond memories of Ron Rivera.

Some of them are taking David Tepper's decision to fire

"The best part about Coach Rivera is who he is as a person," Greg Olsen said. "I think he genuinely cared about everyone in this locker room. Whether you've been here for a year or you're undrafted or whether you're a first-round pick."

Former and current players all talked about Ron Rivera the man when FOX 46 asked. No one started with football.

"The first 20 texts I got from him when I started back in 2012, not one of them had anything to do with anything other than asking how my family was doing," Olsen said.

It's no coincidence the panthers have had some of the best leadership guys in the NFL: Greg Olsen, Julius Peppers, Thomas Davis, Luke Kuechly, Charles Johnson and more.

As much as a team it a unit, it's still made up of 53 men who are all individuals. Players say Ron respected that.

"He allowed us to just be us," defensive end Gerald McCoy said. "He didn't try to change you or make you be something you [weren't]. He accepted everybody for who they were as men and just brought it all together."

Ron Rivera created a culture of family with the Panthers.

"Drafting me at 20 years old, I didn't onow what OI was getting into, He met me and my family atr the door when I waked in and shook our hands, gave my mom a hug, and from that moment I knew what kind of oerson he was and what kind of team he had," running back Christian McCaffery said.