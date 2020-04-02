Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey launches campaign to help healthcare workers

article

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has launched a campaign to help healthcare workers battling COVID-19 in North and South Carolina.

"Today, I'm launching a new initiative called '22 and You' to support our frontline healthcare heroes in the Carolinas. Join me and give what you can at http://christianmccaffrey22.org," McCaffrey Tweeted on Thursday.

'22 and You' plans to raise much-needed funds for healthcare workers.

"My partners at Lowe's Home Improvement and Bose have stepped up and donated to the program. We will be directing the monies raised to NC Healthcare Foundation and South Carolina Hospital Association Foundation," McCaffrey said in a released statement. "I am personally matching the commitment of these great companies and encourage people to donate whatever you can: $22, $220, or $2,000."