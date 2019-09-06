Panthers release new wine to celebrate 25th anniversary

article

The Carolina Panthers have released a new wine to commemorate their 25 seasons of football.

The team partnered with Wine by Design to create the 25th Anniversary California Cabernet Sauvignon.

“As we start this new season, it is great to be able to look back at some of the amazing moments and players that have shaped the Panthers first 25 years, said Paul McGoohan, Vice President of Business Development for the Carolina Panthers. “We know that our fans like to celebrate and having a special wine for them to enjoy while reliving some of our best moments, and sharing in some new ones just feels right.”

The wine will be available for purchase at local retailers in North and South Carolina, and will be served throughout Bank of America Stadium.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Panthers!" said Diane Karle, CEO of Wine by Design. “Not only do we curate good wine but we work in tandem with the team and the community to identify new wine experiences for fans at the stadium, retail and local bars and restaurants.”

To find out more about the Panthers new booze and where you can purchase it,