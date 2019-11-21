Panthers rookie gives back to Charlotte Fire ahead of Thanksgiving

Carolina Panthers rookie Brian Burns is giving back this Thanksgiving and getting results. While he may be new to the Queen City he’s taking care of those who serve Charlotte.

Burns climbed into the cab of a big rig belonging to Academy Sports. Together they pulled into the parking lot of the Charlotte Fire Department headquarters.

“I’m just planning on giving a little joy and I’m blessed to be in this position,” said Burns.

Burns teamed up with Academy to spread Thanksgiving cheer to all of the men and women who serve with CFD.

Burns loves Thanksgiving and giving back so the day made sense.

“Most people skip over Thanksgiving and it’s my favorite because of the family and food and it’s something I wanted to share,” explained Burns.

“They don’t get to have Thanksgiving off like so many of us so we are giving all 42 stations a turkey fryer, oil, seasoning and a grocery gift card so they can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal,” said Liza Barrett with Academy Sports.

Nothing beats a home-cooked meal if you ask Burns. Now that Charlotte is home he will spend his first Thanksgiving here. Burns brought his mom, Angela, along for the donation.

“We have a high respect for our firefighters,” said Angela Burns. Burns is proud of her son but says this is how he was raised to always give to others.

CFD Chief Reginald Johnson says the gifts will go a long way.

“It’s fantastic that we have a relationship with Brian and other members of the Panthers and it just exemplifies community,” said Johnson.

Every minute of the year there are men and women at fire stations across the city ready to respond.

“It’s probably going to be a big surprise to them,” said Johnson.

The gifts will be distributed to all of the individual fire stations in the coming days just in time for Thanksgiving.