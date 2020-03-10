Panthers sign QB Kyle Allen for another year

article

With uncertainty still surrounding the future of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, the team has added some stability at the position.

If you're on team Kyle Allen, you're in luck. The Panthers signed the quarterback to a one-year deal Tuesday.

Allen was set to become an exclusive rights free agent, but the team wanted to make sure he didn't get away. The 24-year-old started 12 games in place of Cam Newton last season after his foot injury.

He went 5-7 after winning his first 4 starts, and threw 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. However, he did have some trouble holding on to the ball, fumbling 13 times in 13 games.

