Parent with COVID-19 had close contact with 'small number' of people at Charlotte school

A parent who has tested positive for COVID-19 had close contact with a teacher and a 'small number of people' at a local Charlotte school, officials said in a letter Monday that was sent out to parents, faculty, and staff.

The close contact happened at Charlotte Country Day School located at 1440 Carmel Road.

"It has come to my attention that a parent who was on our campus last week and had contact with one of our teachers has since tested positive for COVID-19. The parent is following the CDC guidelines and the teacher is asymptomatic and monitoring his/her health in self-quarantine," officials with Charlotte Country Day School said.

Charlotte Country Day School said they are continuing to investigate the situation and take proper precautions for the community’s safety.

"We are also coordinating closely with public health officials and following CDC, state, and local health guidance in responding to this case. Please read the message I received from the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department late last (Sunday) night after several phone conversations," Charlotte Country Day School said in the letter released on Monday.

Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) has identified an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 who had some contact with others in the Country Day family. Our Department is working to contact the small number of individuals who had close contact with this person and need to take further action to protect themselves and others.

For all individuals, it is important to continue to take the proper measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. MCPH recommends you take the following steps to prevent the spread of ALL respiratory illnesses:

Limit involvement in mass gatherings.

Stay home from work or school when you are sick.

Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Get a flu shot, it’s not too late. During this time of year, respiratory illnesses in North Carolina are often caused by infection with influenza or viruses that cause the common cold.

If you develop fever, cough, or shortness of breath, contact your healthcare provider or the public health department at 980-314-9400.

