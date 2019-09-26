Parents frustrated over dangerous bus stop, CMS officials stay silent

Drivers are dodging the law in one south Charlotte neighborhood and parents are growing frustrated.

Car after car, day after day, drivers are passing a stopped school bus at a bus stop. Parents feel their concerns are not being taken seriously by leaders at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS).

A group of moms is so upset, they started recording drivers passing the stopped school bus.

"We want to protect our children,” said parent, Shelby Gann.

In one of the videos, a mom becomes vocal and frustrated with one driver.

"It’s super frustrating and that's why you hear me yelling sometimes,’ said parent, Leigh Ann Ordan.

Advertisement

The intersection at Providence Row Lane and Ardrey Kell Road serves as a designated bus stop for the Fairway Row subdivision. Parents say there are too many close calls, so they have filed multiple complaints with CMS leaders. So far the bus stop has not moved.

Parents say they are also frustrated because the fix is simple. They want the bus stop moved a couple of feet off the busy road and into a cul-de-sac. CMS officials told them the bus cannot fit in that area.

"Which we found out this year is not true because the bus has pulled in accidentally,” said Gann.

Until the bus stop is moved to a safe spot, parents say they will not let their kids get on the bus alone.

FOX 46 brought parents’ concerns to CMS leaders, but we are still waiting to hear back.

