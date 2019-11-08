Parents located after 2-year-old boy, dogs found wandering alone in York County

article

The parents of a 2-year-old boy who was found wandering alone with two dogs Friday along a rural York County road have been located.

"The parents of the boy have been located. Thank you for the help. #YCSONews," the sheriff's office tweeted.

The child was found walking alone with two pups on Friday afternoon, Nov. 8 on River Road in Smyrna.

GET THE FOX 46 CHARLOTTE NEWS APP

Hundreds of folks across North and South Carolina quickly got the word out to help find the parents of this young boy.