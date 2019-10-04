Parents push CMS to move south Charlotte bus stop to safer area

The fight to move what parents are calling a dangerous bus stop continues in South Charlotte. Parents tell FOX 46 their request to move the stop was denied by CMS leaders. Now, parents are looking make an appeal to district and transportation leaders.

Red lights flashing on a bus means stop. It’s a seemingly simple concept, but some drivers at the intersection of Ardrey Kell Road and Providence Row Lane in South Charlotte don’t seem to follow the law.

Take this past Thursday for example. Parents recorded as a dump truck sped past a bus.

FOX 46 first told you last week how car after car would pass the stopped school bus as kids were about to get on. That’s why parents want the bus stop moved.

“I think someone could be hit, or an accident could happen for action to happen,” one parents told FOX 46 Charlotte.

CMS leaders don’t feel that way. FOX 46 has reached out to them repeatedly, but we always get the same response. They feel the bus stop is safe because kids are getting on the bus on the right side of the road, from a sidewalk.

CMS leaders also tell FOX 46 that the bus cannot fit in the area where parents want the bus stop moved. For that reason, parents requests have been denied.

Although considered safe by CMS, CMPD officers were out at the bus stop less than 24 hours after FOX 46’s original story aired.

“We are going to do whatever it takes to get a safer spot for our children,” another parents told FOX 46.

CMS leaders say they have had people out at the intersection to view the bus stop, but that has not swayed their decision in anyway.

Parents believe the bus can fit into the neighborhood, because the driver has turned around there in the past by mistake.