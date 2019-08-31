Party at apartment complex near UNCC turns deadly

Four people were shot, one fatally, after gunfire broke out a party that was being held at an aprtment complex near the campus of UNC Charlotte early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls about multiple gunshot wound victims around 1 a.m. Saturday near 1400 Rebecca Bailey Drive. Four victims were found and tranposrted to Atrium Health's CMC. A male was later pronounced dead at the hospital and another victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being shot in the chest. Two female victims are said to have been enrolled as students at UNCC.

The deceased was later identified as Christian Estes, 18. It is unclear at this time if these were currently enrolled UNC Charlotte students.

According to the police report, multiple people were standing in front of the apartment complex when an argument broke out. Shortly afterwards, the shooting occurred and four people were struck.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officals 704-334-1600.