Passenger in Rock Hill wreck dies

article

A passenger who was involved in a two-vehicle accident in Rock Hill on Saturday has died, local police say.

Officers responded to the accident around 11 p.m. near 500 South Heckle Blvd. involving a collision between a Mustang and a Saturn.

The drivers of both cars were transported to Piedmont Medical Center with serious injuries. A 36-year-old front-seat passenger in the Saturn sustained life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the medical center.

It is unclear at this time what led to the accident.

This remains an active and open investigation.