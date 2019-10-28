Pastor files complaint against CMPD, says they would not arrest breaking and entering suspect

A local pastor has filed a complaint against the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, saying they didn't do their jobs when called.

In-home surveillance video given to FOX 46 shows the moment a woman let officers in through the front door of Pastor Bruce Little's property, but the problem is how she got there herself.

"She doesn't have a key," Pastor Little told FOX 46.

Little works for Miracle House of Hope, which was started nearly 12 years ago. The primary goal of the privately funded home is to offer those recovering from drug and alcohol abuse to be given a chance to re-enter society. The house is free for those recovering, but Little said the rules include no substance abuse, no profanity, and no horseplay.

According to Little every person is screened before they’re allowed to stay, and they’re made aware of all the rules.

Little said within the first week of the woman staying there she broke the rules by coming in drunk, bringing alcohol into the house, and refusing a breathalyzer when asked.

Little explained that on the day the video was taken, they called police with hopes that they could help remove the woman from the home when she was asked to leave but refused. However, officers told Little and his staff there was nothing they could do.

“They see the window busted out, and they don't arrest her for breaking and entering," he said.

Little said the time the woman broke the window to get in, police had been called twice about making her leave, and proving to police she didn't have a right to stay.

“I have people in here who were scared because of what she was doing and what she was bringing into the house.”

The video goes on to show officers with CMPD in the kitchen of the house. They can be heard on the video laughing about the woman breaking glass to get inside. Little said he’s confused as to why she wasn’t arrested for it.

After police left the woman was again asked repeatedly to leave, Little says she was later escorted off the property by staff with her belongings after her refusal.

Little says if something had been done in the beginning things wouldn't have gone this far.

"They waited until all these things happen, and then they tell her to vacate the premises.”

