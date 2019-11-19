Patchy, dense fog blankets the Charlotte region

Flip on the low beams Tuesday morning as there will be thick fog across the piedmont. The fog will burn off by 10 a.m. and partly sunny skies will eventually break through.

A dry front will cross the area today bringing a few showers to the North Carolina mountains. Otherwise, dry high pressure will encompass the region through Thursday.

A stronger front will slowly approach from the west and will cross the forecast area over the weekend, bringing widespread rainfall.

Today: Morning fog. PM clearing. Hi: 55 Lo: 36

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 61 Lo: 37

Thursday: Partly sunny. Hi: 65 Lo: 49

