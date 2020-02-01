Patient being treated for life-threatening injuries from shooting, Medic says

article

There is an active police scene that developed Saturday morning in Pineville and one person was taken to the hospital due to life-threatening injuries from a shooting, officials say.

Witnesses tell Fox 46 that this was an officer-involved shooting that occurred around 10 a.m. We are working to confirm. A witness told Fox 46 they heard shots fired in the area and that a man seemed to be antagonizing the police. We have a crew en route to gather more information.

The incident occurred near 900 North Polk Street not far from Pineville-Matthews Road.

Medic is on scene and we are working to get more information. Medic says one patient was taken to Atrium CMC with a gunshot wound and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information comes into the newsroom.