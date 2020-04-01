Patients with heart disease at greater risk for contracting coronavirus

The coronavirus is a respiratory disease that affects your lungs. When your lungs aren’t working at 100% your heart has to work even harder.

That can be dangerous and potentially life-threatening for patients with heart disease who contract the coronavirus.

“Patients with cardiovascular disease in regards to the coronavirus are at higher risk,” said Dr. Sanjeev Gulati, the chief of adult cardiology for Atrium Health’s Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute.

Gulati says doctors are learning from their counterparts in Asia and Europe but there is still a lot to learn about the coronavirus. The complications patients can develop are life-threatening.

“When I say complications I mean heart failure, heart attacks and rhythm problems that are all related to complications from the virus,” said Gulati.

More and more patient visits are now being done virtually instead of face to face. Gulati says the idea is to stabilize patients in terms of social distancing and staying at home is the best way to avoid contracting COVID-19.

There are ways to protect your heart while you’re at home.

“That’s the biggest thing we have control over is eating a heart healthy diet,” Gulati said. Consider a Mediterranean diet and as tempting as it may be to eat whatever you want avoid processed foods, added sugar and meals that are high in carbohydrates.

Staying at home isn’t a pass to skip exercise. Doctors have always stressed the importance of exercise and now is no different. While you may not have access to the gym you can still be active.

“In terms of exercise walk around the yard, go up and down your stairs multiple times or if you have home equipment now is a great time to get that out,” Gulati added. If you are outside practice social distancing and stay six feet away.

One prescription Gulati has for all of his patients is to protect your mental health during this pandemic.

“The other part of cardiovascular health is our mental wellbeing. I want to reiterate that social distancing doesn’t mean social isolation. Any way you can stay in touch with friends and family without being with them you should,” said Gulati.

Patients may want to consider stocking up on refills of prescription medications and don’t forget to wash your hands.

If you have any questions you can contact your doctor.