PD: Drug dealer busted selling crack cocaine

A man has been arrested on drug charges after narcotics including crack cocaine were found in his possession, police say.

Harmony resident Anthony Rivers, 54, had multiple complaints on him regarding illegal activity at his residence on Boundary Lane.

After a month-long investigation including selling drugs to undercover police on numerous occasions, Rivers was taken into custody last Wednesday. A search warrant was executed and crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana and paraphernalia were all seized.

He faces multiple charges including intent to sell and felony for maintaining a dwelling.